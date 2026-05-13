The Petersfield parents of a four-month-old boy who died from a rare genetic condition hope a charity fun day will become part of his legacy.
The hills around Liss Forest will be alive with the sound of joy and laughter next Saturday as Wylds Farm is hosting a Charity Fun Day in honour of Baby Otto.
Proceeds will go to The Lily Foundation with highlights including skittles, tractor trailer rides, crazy golf, retro cars and a rumoured visit by Paddington Bear.
The event from 2pm to 8pm is being held at Wylds Farm as Otto’s mum, Millie Hunter, has fond memories of looking for Christmas Trees at the site with her baby.
Millie and Tony’s beautiful child was diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease just a few weeks after his birth in September 2022.
The rare condition, which affects just a handful of children every year, prevents body cells from producing energy and can lead to organ failure. Otto was just four months old when he died in January 2023, having lived a life “full of love” and being doted on with adoration and kisses.
Millie said: “Otto died in early 2023 and the Christmas before we went to Wylds Farm – we’ve become friends with them and they wanted to do this.
“After Otto passed away I was still on maternity leave, and I just wanted to do something to get his memory out there.
“We’ve raised a huge amount now through our Justgiving page and donations, but it’s more about awareness.
“When Otto was alive we heard about The Lily Foundation and they supported us so much. We were thinking about what to do and I wanted to give him a legacy.
“We were just so grateful we had the diagnosis because a lot of the time mitochondria is only suspected but not confirmed, so not everyone has that finality.”
The charity’s ultimate goal is to find a cure but important steps have been made to make diagnosis faster, easier and less evasive. They also provide tireless support to affected families while raising awareness and providing a link between medics and patients.
“It was Christmas 2022 when we stumbled across Wylds Farm and it’s just amazing,” said Millie.
“We couldn’t do too much because of Otto’s condition but it was outside, they had these big log cabins, and it was perfect – we’ve been going every year since.
“When we were there last Christmas we started to talk to Sarah and I told them about Otto and they said they would do some fundraising for us.
“It’s not just fundraising, as it’s a chance for lots of businesses to come together and also to learn more about the Lily Foundation, but there’s so much planned.”
Visitors can expect a bar, live music, a raffle, numerous stalls and food from Northern Slice among others, with entry £5 for adults and £2.50 for children
For more details visit www.wyldsfarmevents.co.uk or to donate look for Remembering Otto on Justgiving.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.