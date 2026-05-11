He is arguably Britain’s most popular centurion: A revered national treasure who has inspired and captivated countless people around the world for decades.
So when news got around that Sir David Attenborough was taking part in a book signing in Petersfield, people weren’t going to miss the chance to meet the living legend.
With Sir David celebrating his 100th birthday last Friday, this week’s Peeps is the perfect opportunity to look back to 2013 when the naturalist and broadcaster dropped into One Tree Books for a once-in-a-lifetime visit.
The book was Drawn From Paradise: The Discovery, Art and Natural History of the Birds of Paradise, a sumptuous and beautifully illustrated hardback compiled by Attenborough and Errol Fuller.
Owner Tim O’Kelly and bookseller Sue Anderson have equally vivid memories of an “absolutely amazing” day.
Mr O’Kelly said: “When he pulled up in his car we had a queue going around the block and we had the police outside to control the crowd, I’ve never seen anything like it.
“People spontaneously burst into applause when he opened the door. It was like the Queen had come along.”
The event was organised by the book’s publisher with OTB and a bookshop in Hayling being offered the opportunity – and one which Mr O’Kelly was never going to refuse.
Sue said: “He was so friendly and wanted to talk to everyone that came along.
“Everyone had a story of how he inspired them or got them interested in nature – he took his time with everyone and was in no rush whatsoever.
“There were youngsters and people from all walks of life. He’s inspired so many and there can’t be many like that.”
Mr O’Kelly added: “People were talking about it for weeks afterwards.
“He was like a rock star, there’s such an aura about him.”
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