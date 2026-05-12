Runners who pounded around an East Hampshire beauty spot have raised £1,918 for a pair of charities.
“It’s good to be back” was the verdict on Sunday as the Petersfield Heath 5K returned following a year’s absence.
Some 150 runners of all ages took part in the ninth annual event with town mayor, Cllr Chris Paige, just about sounding the air horn at 8.30am on a blustery morning.
And although conditions weren’t ideal Sue Browne of organisers The runnyhoneys was blown away with the response as places sold out well before race day.
“It’s been great to get this up and running again as a lot people missed it last year,” said the “head honey”.
“I don’t know how much we’ve raised yet but you can certainly say it’s in excess of £1,500.”
Proceeds from the 5k will be split between the Petersfield Stroke Support Group (PSSG) based in the community centre and The Stroke Association.
“The weather has been a bit iffy but it’s nice seeing so many people out this morning and it hasn’t affected things or the times by the looks of things,” said Cllr Paige in one of his last official engagements as mayor.
And the conditions certainly didn’t hurt race winner, Jhon Cosgrove, although he was pushed all the way by the “insanely fast” Daniel Slackman to the finish line.
“I haven’t done a race for a while but it’s great to have one here in Petersfield, and especially for charity so it’s great to be involved,” said the winner, before thanking runnyhoneys and sponsors, Body & Mind.
Jhon finished on 17.59 while Madeline Calderwood was the fastest woman, coming over the finish line with 19.51.
And congratulations to youngsters Lucy Harfield, Casey Jones and John Unsworth for winning their respective races.
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