It was Gardiner who pressed for a girls’ grammar school in Farnham. I like to think he was influenced by Florence, who believed all her life in the importance of educating girls. When Florence Nightingale died in 1910, she was buried at the beautiful little church at East Wellow, near the family home at Embley. She asked that the Revd. Thory Gage Gardiner officiate with the local minister.