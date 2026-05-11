The Liberal Democrats celebrated major successes across West Surrey and Hampshire as last Thursday’s local elections reshaped the political map across the region.
In the newly created West Surrey authority, the Liberal Democrats swept to power with 56 of the council’s 90 seats, dominating across Farnham, Haslemere, Godalming and Woking.
The Conservatives finished with 20 seats while Reform UK secured nine. The Farnham Residents Group won two seats, while independents and other residents’ groups shared the remaining three.
In Farnham, the Liberal Democrats won four of the six available seats, taking both places in Farnham Central and Farnham South.
Tony Fairclough and Richard Steijger were elected in Farnham Central, while Ben Bristow and Sally Jane Shorthose won in Farnham South after close contests with the Farnham Residents Group and Conservatives.
Mr Fairclough said: “I’m delighted with the result but the hard work begins now. The most important thing for us is to work with all the councillors elected regardless of party as we have a tough task ahead.”
There were disappointing results for several high-profile Farnham Residents Group candidates. The party had dominated recent elections for Waverley Borough and Farnham Town councils, but could not make a major breakthrough in West Surrey.
George Murray, the current town mayor of Farnham, and fellow FRG candidate Michaela Martin narrowly failed to win in Farnham South despite major local profiles and intensive campaigning. Meanwhile, in Farnham Central, David Beaman and Andy Macleod lost to the Liberal Democrats.
The defeats underlined the scale of the Liberal Democrat surge in the town and were a setback for the residents’ group, which had hoped to establish itself as a power broker in the new authority.
The FRG avoided a complete wipeout by holding both seats in Farnham North, where Catherine Powell and Sally Dickson were elected.
Ms Dickson said: “I’m thrilled and humbled. For eight years I have heard so many promises only for them to not be delivered.”
The Conservatives failed to win a single seat in Farnham, marking a dramatic collapse in support in an area once considered a Tory stronghold.
Haslemere also returned two Liberal Democrat councillors, with Oli Leach topping the poll alongside Terry Weldon as the party tightened its grip across the area.
The Liberal Democrats also secured major victories in Godalming, taking both seats in Godalming North and Godalming South, Milford and Witley.
Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows, widely tipped for a senior role in the new authority, was comfortably elected alongside Victoria Kiehl.
Speaking after the result, Mr Follows said the new council faced immediate challenges, particularly around debt inherited from other authorities, including Woking.
He said: “You can certainly expect a robust line with the Government on the debt. It’s a matter that needs to be addressed rapidly.
“I am committed to start early doors to start on some of the issues affecting adult social care and special education.
“We want to create local engagement points for planning and licensing so this vast West Surrey can still be accessible to residents wherever they are.”
One of the few bright spots for the Conservatives came in Waverley Eastern Villages, where Jane Austin and Kevin Deanus secured both seats.
Meanwhile, Waverley Western Villages produced one of the closest contests of the day, with the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats splitting the division.
Phoebe Sullivan held a seat for the Conservatives by just 20 votes ahead of Liberal Democrat Mark Merryweather, while Liberal Democrat Keith Buchanan won the other seat.
Polling before the election had suggested Reform UK could become the largest opposition group on the new council, but while the party performed strongly in several areas, particularly in Farnham North, it ultimately fell short of that target.
The new council will initially operate in shadow form while Surrey County Council and the county’s borough and district councils are formally abolished as part of local government reorganisation.
West Surrey Council will eventually replace Waverley, Woking, Guildford, Surrey Heath, Spelthorne and Runnymede councils.
The Liberal Democrats also scored major breakthroughs across East Hampshire during an election night that saw the Conservatives lose control of Hampshire County Council for the first time in almost 30 years.
While the Conservatives managed to hold several key East Hampshire divisions, the Liberal Democrats made significant gains in Petersfield and Alton.
The biggest local upset came in Petersfield Butser, where Liberal Democrat David Podger defeated long-serving Conservative councillor Rob Mocatta, ending nearly a decade of Tory representation in the division.
Mr Podger secured 2,732 votes compared with Mr Mocatta’s 1,995, while Reform UK candidate Ian Brodrick finished third on 1,387 votes.
Despite the victory, Mr Podger praised his defeated opponent after the result was announced at Petersfield Festival Hall shortly before dawn.
He said: “Cllr Mocatta is and has been an excellent councillor - I step into his shoes with some trepidation.
“He is somebody who has well represented the people of this division and I hope that in me they will find someone who they can enjoy a similar degree of confidence in.”
The Liberal Democrats also comfortably held Alton Town, where Emily Young secured a convincing victory with 3,433 votes, well ahead of Reform UK and Conservative challengers.
Speaking after her win, she pledged to represent residents across the town regardless of political allegiance.
She said: “I will work hard to represent all the residents of Alton regardless of whether or not you voted for me.”
The results reflected wider Liberal Democrat gains across Hampshire, where the party increased its representation from 19 seats to 26 and came within one councillor of overtaking the Conservatives as the county council’s largest group.
Despite the strong Lib Dem performance, the Conservatives retained much of their East Hampshire base.
Nick Drew held Petersfield Hangers for the Conservatives after a closely fought battle with Liberal Democrat Thomas Figgins, securing 2,743 votes.
Debbie Curnow-Ford also retained Liphook, Headley and Grayshott for the Conservatives, holding off challenges from Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.
There was an emotional moment during her acceptance speech as she paid tribute to her late husband Peter.
She said: “I only have one small regret, that my loving husband Peter isn’t here today because he died two years ago.”
The Conservatives also narrowly retained Catherington, where Ian Young defeated Reform UK candidate Matthew Kellerman by just 220 votes in one of the night’s closest contests.
Meanwhile, Whitehill & Bordon Community Party leader Andy Tree secured one of the district’s most commanding victories, retaining Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford with more than 3,500 votes.
Following his victory, Mr Tree said: “I’ve worked hard for years to try and deliver for our community - I’m more determined than ever now to get things done.”
Across Hampshire as a whole, the Conservatives lost overall control of the county council after heavy losses to Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.
The Conservatives finished with 27 seats, down from 50, while Reform UK surged from one councillor to 19 in one of the party’s strongest performances in southern England.
The result leaves Hampshire County Council under no overall control and marks one of the most significant political shifts in the county for decades.
*Additional reporting by Chris Caulfield and Natalia Ferrero
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