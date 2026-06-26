Alton Morris will celebrate 35 years since it became a mixed-gender troupe by hosting a Day of Dance in the town on Saturday, July 4.
The event will see 15 visiting Morris sides from across Hampshire, Surrey and Berkshire perform a variety of traditional dancing styles at locations throughout Alton town centre.
Celebrations begin on the evening of Friday, July 3, with a folk music session at the Eight Bells pub. The following day, dancing starts at 10.30am in the Public Gardens, where each side will perform a showcase dance before spreading out across the town.
Performances will take place at Market Square, the High Street near Marks & Spencer, Cross and Pillory Lane, and the Assembly Rooms.
The anniversary marks 35 years since Alton Morris welcomed women to dance alongside men in 1991, a move that was unusual at the time.
The change also saw the side adopt the Border Morris tradition, which originated along the England-Wales border, together with its now distinctive red and green face paint.
The new style brought a marked contrast to the group's previous Cotswold Morris dances, replacing floating handkerchiefs with energetic routines, loud whoops and the flying tatters – strips of fabric attached to the dancers' costumes – that have since become a familiar sight at Alton Morris performances.
Day of Dance organiser Lizzie Wilson said: "The event will be great fun and will showcase some of the best traditional styles of dancing in the Hampshire, Surrey and Berkshire area. We welcome everyone to come along. There's even a chance to join in from 3.15pm in the Market Square."
Members of the public are invited to watch the performances throughout the day, with an opportunity to learn some steps and join in from 3.15pm in Market Square.
A detailed programme is available on the group’s Facebook page and website.
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