A Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for 25 years after being convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against four women.
Dion Arnold, 33, from Surrey, was found guilty of four charges of rape, two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of sexual assault following a seven-week trial at Guildford Crown Court earlier this year.
He was sentenced on Sunday, June 21 and will also spend an additional eight years on licence following his release.
The offences were committed against four different victims between March 2023 and March 2025.
Arnold, who also served as an Army reserves medic, used his position of trust to target the women, though Surrey Police said there was no indication he met any of the victims through either of his professional roles.
After the first victim reported Arnold to Surrey Police in March 2025, a forensic examination of his mobile phone uncovered a list of women's names, which led investigators to identify three further victims. None of the four women were known to each other.
Sentencing Arnold, Judge Deborah Charles said he had a "deep seated need to control women" and had displayed deep levels of misogyny, adding there was limited evidence he had shown genuine remorse for his actions.
Detective Inspector Hannah Randall, from Surrey Police's Sexual Offences Investigation Team, praised the courage of the four victims, saying it was "down to these four women that Dion Arnold has been brought to justice for his abhorrent and callous behaviour and crimes.
“Arnold deliberately targeted women who he believed would not report him to the police for whom he worked. These women believed that they could trust him because he held two positions of trust with respectable professions,” she added.
Arnold was dismissed by the Metropolitan Police following a misconduct hearing in May.
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