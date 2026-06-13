Four people have been sentenced after police dismantled a county lines drugs network known as "Giant" that supplied crack cocaine and heroin across parts of Surrey and the South East.
The investigation began in May 2025 when officers uncovered messages linked to the operation during an unrelated drugs inquiry. What initially appeared to be a small number of messages quickly revealed a drugs line operating across multiple police force areas.
Officers from Centurion, the Surrey and Sussex Police team dedicated to tackling county lines activity, worked alongside Surrey Police's Eastern Proactive Investigation Team to identify those responsible.
Analysis of mobile phone data became central to the investigation. A drugs expert identified bulk marketing messages sent to users advertising Class A drugs, including messages reading "LIVE DELIVERY GIANT" and "GIANT FAT SIZES DELIVERIES".
Investigators identified Kenan Mitchell, 28, of Kent, as a key figure in the network. Police linked him to four separate mobile phone numbers, while analysis of his personal phone uncovered videos showing large amounts of cash, expensive watches and a lavish lifestyle.
The investigation also established significant links between Mitchell and Bridget Doherty, 24, of Essex. Phone data showed the pair played closely connected roles in running the Giant line.
As inquiries continued, officers linked two more people to the operation.
Jaipaul Johnson, 20, and Amish Patel, 43, both of Crawley, were identified after purchasing phone top-ups for the drugs line. Messages showed users arranging drug deals through the line, with locations then passed directly to Johnson. Further analysis showed Patel accompanying Johnson on trips to London to meet Mitchell.
When Johnson was arrested, officers found him in possession of 147 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, £370 in cash and several mobile phones.
Searches at Doherty's address, where both she and Mitchell were arrested, uncovered 18.2 grams of cocaine and the main Giant line phone.
Further searches at addresses linked to Mitchell uncovered between £20,000 and £30,000 in cash, 88.8 grams of cocaine and multiple mobile phones. Officers also recovered scales, snap bags and handwritten telephone numbers consistent with drug supply activity.
A search of Patel's address resulted in officers recovering his mobile phone, scales, a quantity of cocaine, a crossbow and a knuckle duster.
PC Geordie Logan, the investigating officer, said: "This was an extremely complex investigation involving months of detailed phone analysis, intelligence development and proactive policing activity.
"The defendants played significant roles in a county drugs line responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin across multiple counties. The harm caused by Class A drugs extends far beyond those selling and using them; it impacts entire communities.
"Through the collaboration between teams and partner forces, we were able to identify those responsible, dismantle the line and bring those involved before the courts.
"We remain committed to tackling county drugs lines and would encourage anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their community to report it to us."
Mitchell was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on June 3 to six years and nine months in prison.
Doherty received a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.
Johnson was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.
Patel was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
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