Two motorcyclists suffered life-threatening injuries yesterday after a collision on a motorway slip road.
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision between the M25 and M3 slip road near Chertsey.
Officers were called to the M25 clockwise carriageway at 5.45pm on Saturday, June 13, following a collision involving two motorcycles. The collision occurred on the slip road at Junction 12 leading to the M3.
A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, both motorcycle riders, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by air ambulance. Their next of kin have been informed.
The M25 clockwise carriageway was closed between Junctions 11 and 12 for several hours while emergency services responded to the incident. The road has since reopened.
The slip road from the M25 clockwise carriageway at Junction 12 onto the M3 remains closed.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or helmet-camera footage that may have captured all or part of the incident, to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in tracing the movements of the riders before the collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw a group of motorcyclists on the M25 in the minutes beforehand.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260070007.
Information can be provided via Surrey Police's live chat service, online reporting form or by calling 101.
Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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