An uninsured motorist from Fernhurst who illegally parked in Haslemere has been spared a driving ban by magistrates.
Scott Hounslow escaped a 12-month ‘totting up’ ban on May 29 because his business, which provides a niche service in rural locations, would collapse without a vehicle.
So the 42-year-old of Merle Way was instead fined £461 by Staines Magistrates and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £184 surcharge for the February 25 offence.
Hounslow was not insured to drive the Volkswagen police found parked on zig-zags on Haslemere High Street, while the vehicle also had a mis-spaced numberplate.
The defendant received three points for parking illegally and no separate penalty for the numberplate charge, with his guilty pleas being taken into consideration.
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