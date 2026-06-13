A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital and two women were injured after a serious two-car crash in Frensham on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Kennel Lane and the A287 Frensham Road shortly after 12.10pm on June 13 following a collision involving a red Mini Cooper and a black BMW.
The man sustained serious injuries and was flown to hospital by air ambulance.
Two women, aged in their 60s and 80s, were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further assessment.
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, dashcam or helmet-camera footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.
Road closures remain in place on the A287 Frensham Road and Kennel Lane while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Frensham.
“Officers were called to the junction between Kennel Lane and the A287 Frensham Road just after 12.10pm following a report of a collision involving the drivers of a red Mini Cooper and a black BMW.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference PR/45260069887.
Information can be provided via the force’s online reporting form, through its 24-hour live chat service or by calling 101.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.
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