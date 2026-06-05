A pony had to be put down after a collision involving a young rider on a country lane near Farnham.
The incident happened on Dippenhall Lane on the evening of Thursday, June 4.
The rider’s family said they believe a white Volkswagen Polo was involved in the collision and have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
According to the family, the pony and rider were stationary in the lane when the collision occurred. Both were knocked to the ground.
A bystander who attended the scene said: “The rider was really lucky not to have been killed. The pony fell on top of her and she only suffered a few bruises.
“The pony, however, had its back leg broken and was in a really bad way and had to be put down.”
The family said emergency services attended the scene and that Surrey Police are carrying out inquiries.
They are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam footage.
They are also asking anyone who may have seen a damaged white Volkswagen Polo, or who has information about a vehicle matching that description, to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference number SYP-20260604-0795.
Surrey Police have been approached for comment.
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