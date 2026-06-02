A sharp rise in fuel costs amid the ongoing Iran war is “placing significant strain” on a lifesaving charity providing air support.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) has said it may have to take measures to adapt after seeing the price of its aviation fuel increase by around 50 percent since the start of this month.
Attributed to the conflict and global market pressures, the effects were expected to continue for the foreseeable future.Solely reliant on fundraising and donations, HIOWAA needs to raise around £11 million each year to sustain its entire operation.
But it sought to reassure the public that emergency frontline services involving its helicopter and associated vehicles will be unaffected.
Closely monitoring the situation, it maintained robust plans were in place to manage any further market volatility.
“We are carefully reviewing how we can manage resources responsibly and adapt where necessary, without compromising frontline operations or our ability to respond to those patients who need us most,” a spokesperson for the charity said.
“If fuel challenges persist for a long period of time, we may be required to divert funds from our reserves or limit our activity in important but non-core projects. However, we feel this outcome is unlikely.“
While the full financial impact of the current fuel situation is still being assessed, we continue to remain vigilant, adaptable and operationally resilient.”
HIOWAA expressed its gratitude to everyone who raises funds or donates, acknowledging that financial pressures also affect households and families.
A key message being relayed to the public was that it continued to be “very much business as usual” regarding the vital service provided.
The spokesperson added: “People across our region can continue to rely on their local air ambulance to be there for them in their time of need throughout the ongoing fuel crisis and beyond.”
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