Under the proposals, Hampshire County Council will appoint two members – the Conservative council leader Cllr Nick Adams-King and the Reform UK group leader Cllr George Madgwick.
Cllr Kirsty North and Cllr Roz Chadd are proposed as substitutes.
The move gives Reform UK a place in the new structure at an early stage, following recent gains in local elections and a stronger presence on the county council.
The Hampshire and Solent MCCA is being created as part of the government’s devolution programme, bringing together Hampshire County Council, Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council.
The legal order setting up the authority was laid before Parliament in March and debated in May. It is expected to formally come into force in early June.
Once running, the new authority will make decisions on transport, economic development and investment, with a directly elected mayor due in 2028.
However for now, the board will operate without a mayor and will include one member from each of the three unitary councils and two from Hampshire County Council.
As previously reported, there have been concerns about the balance of representation, with Hampshire holding around a third of the votes despite covering most of the population in the area.
To address this, the government has agreed temporary rules for the transition period.
Key decisions on budgets, transport plans and governance will require agreement from all members, and some decisions affecting individual councils will also require their consent.
According to the council, the board is expected to meet for the first time in the week commencing July 13. At that meeting, members will choose a chair and agree the first constitution and budget.
Senior officers are expected to meet appointed board members beforehand, with further committee appointments due to be confirmed later in July.
Once the board has met, work will begin over the summer to set up the wider committee structure and agree how it will operate in practice.
Hampshire County Council is expected to confirm its committee appointments at its full council meeting on July 16.
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