Marches divide rather than unite
Watching events unfold across Britain in recent times has been a source of unease for someone from a minority background who grew up in Ireland, impressed by the diversity and tolerance our neighbours had to offer.
As a Muslim now living in Britain, I was particularly horrified by the pictures and sentiments coming out of Tommy Robinson's ‘Unite the Kingdom’ demonstration. Such marches are ultimately sources of division - the only unity they achieve is in rallying one group of people against another.
Amid the noise, it becomes ever more important to listen to voices that offer something more enduring than political rhetoric.
I was fortunate to attend the National Peace Symposium of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, held in Surrey on Saturday, not so far from where the marches were taking place.
His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad spoke with clarity on the forces driving such societal divisions. Rather than recognising the virtues and strengths of others, he observed, societies are increasingly consumed by perceived faults and hostilities - precisely what was on display in the marches that same day.
His Holiness called not for fine words, but for absolute justice and peace through practical, meaningful action. In the current climate, that is precisely the voice Britain needs to hear.
Sabah-Uddin Aleem
Tilford Street
Tilford
Farnham is the home of sporting success
I doff my hat to two very recent Farnham-related sporting successes.
Firstly, to Farnham Town Football Club, who have secured an incredible promotion to the National League South after winning their play-off final, thus reaching the second tier of non-league football for the first time in their 120-year history.
It’s a remarkable story, following a meteoric rise through the non-league pyramid in recent years. A fantastic achievement.
Secondly, to Farnham golfer Lottie Woad, who only a year or so ago was the number one ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world.
Turning professional, she has just sealed her second Ladies Professional Golf Association tour title. Lottie, at just 22 years of age, recently triumphed in Cincinnati, USA. She won the Scottish Open on her professional debut last July. Another fantastic achievement.
I’m pleased to report that sport is alive and well in our town. A big thank you to all those incredible people who make sport at all levels happen in Farnham, you know who you are.
David Gill
Chairman, Farnham Sports Council
Share views on personal independence payment
An estimated 20,100 people live with multiple sclerosis in south-east England.
The condition can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable, and people face overwhelming extra costs - from mobility aids to visits from carers.
Personal independence payment (PIP) is supposed to help people manage these costs. But in reality assessments often don’t consider the fluctuating and invisible symptoms of conditions like MS, making people feel unheard and disbelieved. All too often people are left fighting for support they need to live independently.
We now have an opportunity to fix this injustice. A new review into PIP, called the Timms Review, has published a call for evidence. The review team want to hear people’s views and experiences of how PIP is currently working. They'd also like to hear ideas about how the process could be improved. They will then put forward recommendations to the government. The deadline to share your views is May 28.
If you have experience of PIP, make sure your voice is heard. Find out how to have your say by visiting mssociety.org.uk/pip-consultation
Nick Moberly
Chief executive, MS Society
Improvements to bus services are welcome
These include providing funding to continue operating the higher level of service on route 18 that operates between Bordon, Farnham and Aldershot, that was introduced in June last year, until June 2029.
Also provided is funding to continue operating the hourly Sunday and public holiday service on route 65 between Guildford, Farnham and Alton until May 2028.
These higher levels of service are being provided through Hampshire's bus service improvement plan funded by central government.
Funding is provided on the basis of encouraging greater use of bus services, which over a period of time will reach levels where the higher level of service can be operated on a commercial basis without needing any additional subsidies from public funds.
This can, however, take time, and as far as routes 18 and 65 are concerned the extension for a further two years is welcomed to increase public awareness and confidence in using these services.
Route 18 now provides a service operating every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime - which previously operated hourly - and hourly on Sundays and public holidays, previously every two hours. In Farnham it serves Wrecclesham, Weydon Estate and Weybourne.
With the significant housing developments taking place in Bordon, I would hope that the current higher level of service now operated on route 18 will achieve the objective of becoming fully commercial by the end of the extended funding period in 2028.
There are, however, certain further improvements which would not require any additional buses or drivers that should be considered to help achieve this objective.
One is the operation of evening journeys from Farnham to Bordon at 9.30pm and 10.30pm, connecting with train arrivals from London Waterloo. The current last journey departs Farnham at 8.30pm, and the operation of just two additional evening journeys should encourage greater use for social and leisure trips.
Another is the consideration of operating one daytime journey per hour along Echo Barn Lane and School Hill rather than operating all journeys along Wrecclesham Hill. This would restore a more convenient service for people living in St Peter's Estate.
And there is consideration of operating some evening journeys and some Sunday and public holiday journeys via Rowledge to meet the needs of the new residential development there.
David Beaman
Waverley Borough and Farnham Town councillor
Highfield Close
Farnham
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