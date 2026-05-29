Farnham has been given food for thought as a tenant has been confirmed for a landmark building in Brightwells Yard.
Loungers are taking the place of Coppa Club as they’re set to open a café-bar restaurant in Brightwells House.
They’ve also got a launch date circled on the calendar with Cazaro Lounge set to open on Wednesday, August 12, offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.
The firm’s in-house design team have vowed to give the venue a “home from home” interior, in-keeping with the group’s signature eclectic style. It will also be family-friend with games, books, colouring materials, high chairs and baby changing facilities available.
The company – which is also set to open a branch at 69 High Street in Godalming in addition to its existing Lounges in Petersfield and Alton – says the café-bar will also act as a community hub, hosting book clubs, knitting groups, parent-and-baby sessions, business meet-ups and creative workshops. Local groups are being encouraged to use the space for regular gatherings.
Joelie Kelly, Regional Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We’re counting down the days until we can welcome everyone to Cazaro Lounge in August.
“Becoming a genuine part of the community is incredibly important to us, and we can’t wait to meet our neighbours and get involved locally.”
“If you’re looking for a friendly, flexible space for events or group meet-ups, pop in once we’re open we’d love to chat and see how we can help.”
Loungers, which operates more than 200 sites across the UK under its Lounge and Cosy Club brands, said the opening forms part of its continued expansion of neighbourhood café-bars.
The new café bar joins a wave of other businesses such as Melt Melt, The Little Gym and Amba House as the site begins to attract new operators after a slow start.
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