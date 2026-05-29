A couple are keeping things fresh after opening an independent greengrocer in Farnham town centre
Farnham Greengrocer is proving a hit with shoppers and residents after recently opening on Castle Street.
The family business run by Florian Ramizi and his partner, Ellen Ashby, has welcomed hundreds of customers since its May 16 launch with locals praising both the affordable prices and community atmosphere.
Mother-of-two Ashby was born and raised in Farnham while Florian originally moved to London from Albania as a young child. Inspired by his parents, who previously owned a store in London, Florian said opening a greengrocer had always been a dream.
“My parents gave me a lot throughout my life,” he said, adding: “This is partly in their honour and a way of giving back.”
The couple decided to open the shop after noticing growing demand for independent produce retailers in the area. Florian said the response since opening has been “overwhelming” with many residents saying Farnham had been missing a traditional greengrocer.
“We served close to 200 customers on our opening Saturday alone,” he said, adding: “People are super friendly and supportive.”
The business has also gained attention online, attracting thousands of followers on social media in just a few weeks, with Ashby managing much of the shop’s online presence behind the scenes.
Beyond selling fresh fruit and vegetables, Florian hopes the shop can encourage healthier eating among local children. Young visitors are often offered free fruit, including apples, pears and bananas.
“I want kids to see healthy food as something exciting and enjoyable,” he said.
Despite initial nerves about whether customers would embrace a traditional greengrocer over supermarkets, Florian says the support from the Farnham community has made the risk worthwhile.
You can find Farnham Greengrocers between Gentry Grooming and Hermanos on the Nationwide side of Castle Street.
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