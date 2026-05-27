The Surrey Hills are alive with the sound of laughter as children have been testing out a new playground in a village south of Farnham.
It’s playtime again in Frensham as the village’s playground was officially reopened on May 23 following a major refurbishment programme.
Councillors celebrated the opening along with youngsters who spent a warm afternoon swinging, climbing, sliding and testing the new equipment supplied by Koolplay.
“It’s a lot better and I think it’s a lot safer too,” said dad Jon Lacey, helping his daughter Jasmine on the swings. “They’ve done a really good job.”
Parish Clerk Rachel Audsley co-ordinated the revamp with work taking 18 months to plan and seven weeks to complete with funds from the parish and county council paying for the impressive makeover.
A special contribution came from two pupils at St Mary’s Infant School in Frensham, whose colourful artwork is now displayed at the entrances to the playground.
Their illustrations add a cheerful and personal touch to the space and reflect the strong sense of community behind the project.
Councillor David Munro, Mayor of Waverley, said: “I was really proud when Rachel Audsley asked me to come and do the honours for this playground.
“It has been a long time in the coming, and it’s been wanted for a very long time.
“The old one was extremely well used but it was looking a bit tired, so it is right that there is a new one here. I hope this one lasts as long as its predecessor and does equally good service!”
The playground is in the centre of Frensham village and is open to the public every day.
Frensham Parish Council extended its thanks to everyone involved in supporting the project, including funders, contractors, councillors and members of the local community.
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