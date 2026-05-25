Part of the westbound A31 between Farnham and Alton has been closed following a serious collision at Froyle.
The road is likely to remain closed for several hours following an incident near the Hen & Chicken junction.
Witnesses reported seeing a car on its roof and at least one air ambulance in attendance with police urging motorists to avoid the area.
Hampshire Police say they have closed the westbound A31 from the A325 Coxbridge junction to Froyle.
There have also been unconfirmed reports the eastbound A31 between Holybourne and Froyle has been closed following the incident between 5pm and 6pm this evening.
“We are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on the A31 near Froyle,” said a spokesperson.
“A road closure is in place. This is likely to be in place for some time, so we would ask you to avoid the area, if possible.”
Witnesses or anyone with information or possible dashcam footage of the incident or events leading up to the collision should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting
reference INC 1479.
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