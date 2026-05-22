The owner of former Farnham bakery Petite Patisserie has secured a new role at a luxury hotel after closing her business earlier this year.
Leyre Pedrazuela has spoken of the “heartbreaking” decision to close the patisserie after months of financial pressure caused by roadworks and rising costs.
Petite Patisserie, which traded on The Borough, shut in December after what owner Leyre Pedrazuela described as an “incredibly difficult decision”.
The baker said ongoing roadworks in Farnham town centre had severely affected footfall, making trading conditions “very challenging”.
Ms Pedrazuela said: “Our first year and a half was extremely tough financially. From the moment we opened, Farnham was heavily affected by ongoing roadworks, which significantly impacted footfall and made trading very challenging for most of the time we were open.”
The final decision to close came after the sale of the nearby Bush Hotel in December, as well as continued road closures in the area.
Despite the decision, Leyre Pedrazuela said she was proud of the business’s reputation for quality and the loyal customer base it built in Farnham.
“Our mission was always simple: to create the very best products possible. Even now, people still stop me to tell me how much they miss Petite, and that means more than they probably realise.”
Leyre Pedrazuela has now accepted a full-time role as executive pastry chef at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, near Hook.
She said: “For now, I’ve accepted a full-time role at the Four Seasons Hampshire, where I’ll be leading the pastry section as executive pastry chef.
“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity as it allows me to stay connected to the local community while continuing to create beautiful desserts and experiences for guests.”
She also welcomed the chance to mentor young chefs, “which is something I care deeply about”.
“At this stage, my focus is on continuing to grow professionally, supporting my team, and rediscovering the joy of creating,” she added.
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