A founder from Farnham is paving the way for a new way to travel as his travel website HoppSwap encourages people to swap homes.

Mo Shariff oringinally from Nottingham but now lives in Farnham is one of the co-founders of HoppSwap.

HoppSwap is a house sharing platform which is encouraging residents in the UK to ditch expensive hotel stays and Air BnB rentals and swap their homes with other members across the globe.

For an annual fee of €179 (about £155) you can have unlimited travels across the world swapping your home for someone else’s in 100 cities and six continents.

The co-founder started HoppSwap after several failed ventures in his youth which taught him valuable lessons.

Mo Shariff said: “Ever since I was young I had this drive and ambition to make something of myself and provide for my family.

“I started many ventures at 18 and did not succeed. I then went off to study at University, in law and criminality before making my way into the corporate world of staffing solutions.”

“HoppSwap started as just an idea between me and three other co-founders. After months of research and development we finally released HoppSwap since then we now have more than 400 members.”

Shariff works part-time in between the office and around pubs, restaurants and café in Farnham he said: “ It is hard to balance my time between London and family here in Farnham so I often work remotely. I work from areas such as the Lost Boy, Costa.