Mo Shariff oringinally from Nottingham but now lives in Farnham is one of the co-founders of HoppSwap.
For an annual fee of €179 (about £155) you can have unlimited travels across the world swapping your home for someone else’s in 100 cities and six continents.
The co-founder started HoppSwap after several failed ventures in his youth which taught him valuable lessons.
Mo Shariff said: “Ever since I was young I had this drive and ambition to make something of myself and provide for my family.
“I started many ventures at 18 and did not succeed. I then went off to study at University, in law and criminality before making my way into the corporate world of staffing solutions.”
“HoppSwap started as just an idea between me and three other co-founders. After months of research and development we finally released HoppSwap since then we now have more than 400 members.”
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