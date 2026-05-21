The FAOS Musical Theatre Group will perform Calendar Girls The Musical at the Farnham Maltings from June 17 to 20.
It tells the story of the members of a small Yorkshire Women's Institute who created a nude calendar to raise money for charity.
Written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow, it is packed with fabulous songs, big laughs, bare flesh and heartstring-tugging moments as it celebrates friendship, resilience and the strength of coming together for a cause.
Every performance will raise money for The Fountain Centre at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford through a collection, and FAOS is creating its own calendar to raise more for the charity.
For tickets, priced £22 (under-16s and students £18), call 01252 745444 or visit https://farnhammaltings.com
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