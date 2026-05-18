Campaigners say Farnham has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to pedestrianise part of East Street and create a landmark public space linking Brightwells Yard with the historic town centre.
The ambitious vision, backed by The Farnham Society, would transform part of East Street into a pedestrian-friendly route with space for markets, outdoor events and community activities.
Supporters believe the proposals could finally breathe new life into the eastern side of the town centre while tackling what many see as the long-standing disconnect between Brightwells Yard and the rest of Farnham.
The plans have been drawn up by George and Yolande Hesse following renewed interest in redeveloping the Woolmead site.
The proposal was first discussed two years ago during a walkabout meeting with Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council.
At the time, supporters said plans to make Woolmead Road two-way required small sections of land to be acquired at two corners of the junction to allow articulated lorries to pass safely.
Campaigners say progress stalled because no new owners had been identified for the land needed for the road alterations, but renewed interest in the Woolmead site has now revived hopes of pushing the scheme forward.
The wider Farnham Infrastructure Programme was originally championed by former MP Jeremy Hunt with ambitions to pedestrianise larger parts of the town centre, although campaigners say Farnham’s medieval road layout made that difficult.
The Hesses are seeking backing from councillors, resident groups, Surrey County Council and local MP Greg Stafford.
Mr Hesse said: “The Woolmead site has been a big hole for rather a long time. Homes England has interest from some potential developers and there could be a preferred bidder.
“My wife Yolande and I have drawn up a scheme to enable Woolmead Road to be two-way to create a beautiful piazza to link Woolmead and Brightwells.”
Under the proposals, through-traffic would be diverted behind the Woolmead site, allowing part of East Street to become a pedestrian-focused area connecting Brightwells Yard with the wider town centre.
The vision also includes Georgian-style townhouses along the street frontage, aimed at attracting downsizers seeking town-centre living.
Supporters believe revenue from the housing could help fund affordable homes elsewhere on the site.
A revised traffic system has also been proposed, including a mini-gyratory via Threadneedle Road for deliveries, buses and taxis, alongside new loading bays and a relocated taxi rank.
A spokesperson for The Farnham Society said: “The redevelopment of the Woolmead site gives us an opportunity to address a major deficiency in the town. Brightwells Yard lacks a ‘statement’ entrance from the town centre.
“There is no welcoming entranceway to attract people in from either East Street or South Street. We now have the opportunity to address this by pedestrianising the section of East Street between Woolmead and Brightwells.
“By enhancing the pedestrian flow in this part of the town we could help to give Brightwells the footfall it currently lacks. This could be our last chance to achieve integration in the eastern part of the town centre.”
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