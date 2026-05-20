A company has showcased the innovative heat battery technology it aims to roll out across the region.
Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire, recently visited a constituent’s home in Alton to see how the system is offering a practical alternative to traditional fossil fuel heating.
The homeowner replaced an old gas boiler with a tepeo ZEB (Zero Emission Boiler), which charges using off-peak electricity and stores energy for use when needed, helping to lower bills and reduce carbon emissions.
During the visit, Mr Hinds saw how the technology operates in a family home. The constituent spoke about the installation process, and the impact it has had on heating costs and reliability.
Johan du Plessis, chief executive of the UK manufacturer behind the ZEB, also attended. Discussions focused on how thermal storage systems can provide a flexible option for properties where other low-carbon heating technologies may be more difficult or expensive to install.
Speaking after the visit, Mr Hinds said: “Heat batteries look like they can be a significant part of the future home energy landscape.
“There is no substitute for seeing new things first hand and I was grateful for the opportunity to find out more about heat batteries and the role they play, especially for those homes that cannot, for various reasons, have a heat pump.
“It’s always encouraging to see innovation in this area when it has the potential to reduce energy use and cut emissions.”
The resident said they were pleased to demonstrate how the system has performed and hoped it would encourage other homeowners in the area to explore lower-carbon heating options.
Mr du Plessis said: “Families should have access to a range of practical, affordable options when making decisions about low-carbon heating, and we welcome the growing interest from MPs across the country in our technology.”
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