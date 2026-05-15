The new leader of Reform UK in Hampshire has said his part is “no longer on the sidelines” of power in the county.
Reform UK councillor George Madgwick, who represents Paulsgrove in Portsmouth, has become a divisive figure in Hampshire politics amid questions over his record as a local businessman and his combative public style.
Previously reported investigations by reporters have revealed that several of his former companies were taken to employment tribunals by ex‑staff for unpaid wages, holiday pay and notice pay, with thousands of pounds awarded but not fully paid, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from critics who note that he presents himself as a champion of ordinary workers.
His public comments have added to the controversy, particularly an LBC appearance in which he suggested young people should be paid less, a stance that drew sharp criticism when set against the unpaid tribunal awards linked to his firms.
Cllr Madgwick is also known for provocative social‑media posts on crime and immigration.
The move comes with Hampshire County Council under no overall control as the Conservatives remain the largest group, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.
Reform UK secured 20 seats on the council in the local elections.
A new administration is expected to be agreed at the county council’s annual general meeting on May 21.
Following his election, Cllr Madgwick said voters had delivered a “political earthquake” in Hampshire and accused established parties of presiding over “managed decline” and not listening to residents.
He also criticised other parties for being involved in “backroom deals” – and also said his party is now in negotiations with others over the future of the council leadership.
He said Reform UK was “no longer on the sidelines” and is now in a position to help shape the county’s direction.
“Discussions are underway with other political groups regarding the future make-up and leadership of the council,” he said. “The decisions made over the coming weeks will shape Hampshire for decades.”
Cllr Madgwick has set out a clear stance against local government reorganisation proposals, which he claimed would strip powers from communities and hand them to “distant bureaucracies”.
He said residents had “never properly” been asked for their views and that many felt changes were “being imposed from above”.
“Hampshire deserves stronger local voices, not fewer,” he said. “Reform UK will fight any attempt to erase local identity or weaken democratic accountability.
“Hampshire voted for change and Reform UK intends to deliver it.”
Speaking on Cllr Madgwick’s appointment, Suella Braverman, Reform UK MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, said: “I have known of George’s record and political success for years. He is a fearless campaigner who speaks for ordinary people and is never afraid to challenge the political establishment.
“Hampshire is gaining a strong, competent and energetic leader at a hugely important moment for local government and the future of the county.
“I look forward to working with him as Reform UK continues to grow across Hampshire and beyond.”
Cllr Madgwick stepped down as Reform UK group leader on Portsmouth City Council in January.
He was previously the leader of the Portsmouth Independents Party before joining Reform UK in July last year.
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