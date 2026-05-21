The company, founded in 2014 by Harriet Cleverly, opened its Farnham women’s boutique in Lion and Lamb Yard last spring, and marked its anniversary with sparkling wine, sunshine, and colourful dresses galore on a rail outside.
“We already had a shop in Dorset and one in Hampshire, as well as selling online, and Farnham seemed like an obvious next venture,” said Harriet. “It’s a good catchment area and we’ve made some lovely, new customers. These shops take a while to get going but we have found our stride.”
After a while online only, Harriet opened the first Cleverly Wrapped shop in Stockbridge, Hampshire, eight years ago. This was followed by the Sherborne, Dorset, branch six years later.
To help the Farnham shop get off the ground, Harriet has employed a lot of different strategies: Social media – particularly Instagram – events such as ‘Sip and Style’ when drinks are served as customers browse fashion, and sourcing quality garments from around the world which her clientele will appreciate.
Harriet looks for unusual and lesser-known designers and a mix of fabrics, colours and prices.
“We buy particularly from the UK and Europe, especially Italy, Germany France and Spain,” said Harriet. “Has Brexit been a problem?” Harriet paused then said ruefully: “Brexit has been extremely challenging”. She has also launched a Cleverly Wrapped label, most of it ethically sourced in Nepal and Portugal.
Being in Farnham has been a pleasure. Employee Lindsay Huskisson, who has worked in the Farnham store since it opened, said: “Farnham is such a nice community. There are lots of lovely ladies who come in enjoy a bit of spoiling, some styling and advice. People of all ages come in and it is nice to be of service to them.”
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