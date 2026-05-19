A dementia-friendly community café helping tackle loneliness and isolation has earned national recognition after being shortlisted for a prestigious care award.
CHD Living has been shortlisted for the Dementia Friendly Community Project Award at the Dementia Care Awards 2026 for its growing Tea & Talk Café initiative.
Tea & Talk first launched in Haslemere in September last year at Haslemere Methodist Church, led by teams from Brownscombe Care Residences and Surrey Heights Dementia Care Centre, both part of CHD Living. The cafés were created to offer a relaxed and welcoming space for people living with dementia, carers, families and older residents to meet, socialise and access support without pressure or formality.
Following its success, the initiative has since expanded to Godalming United Church, helping create a wider dementia-inclusive support network across the area.
The cafés regularly welcome between ten and 15 attendees, including people living with dementia, carers supporting loved ones at home, local older residents and care home residents. Organisers say the focus is on creating a safe and familiar environment where people can feel connected and understood.
Resident attendee Deseree Arnold said: “Tea and Talk Café is more than just tea and cake. It’s a place where people living with dementia, older adults, carers and members of the community can feel understood, welcomed and connected.”
Nick L Jones added: “I love coming along because I’ve made friends and connected with people from outside my home.”
Charlotte Wareham, Client Relationship Manager for CHD Living’s South Region, said the recognition reflected the cafés’ simple aim of helping people “feel less alone”.
The programme has also received support from local councils, churches and community leaders in both Haslemere and Godalming.
The Dementia Care Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across dementia care, recognising organisations making a positive difference to the lives of people affected by dementia.
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