A campaign group has won a landmark victory after planning inspectors dismissed McDonald's appeal to build a 24-hour drive-thru restaurant near Farnham.
Stop McDonald's at Tice's Meadow welcomed the decision, which followed a planning hearing held in April 2026.
The application was first submitted in November 2023 and attracted 183 objections, followed by an online petition exceeding 9,800 signatures. Guildford Borough Council initially refused the application in July 2025.
Inspector Simon Rawle dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the development would not represent an appropriate location within the countryside, finding it would unacceptably harm the character and appearance of the area and lead to greater physical coalescence between Ash, Tongham and Aldershot.
In his report, the inspector described the appeal site as forming part of an important green corridor and a middle link between valuable habitat areas. Following a site visit, he noted he was struck by the tranquillity of the Blackwater River Path.
The outcome is notable given McDonald’s strong track record in planning appeals. A 2025 British Medical Journal study found the company had won eleven of fourteen planning appeals lodged since 2020.
Campaign coordinator Mark Elsoffer said: “This is a major victory for the local environment and demonstrates what can be achieved by a concerted effort from the local community, politicians and interest groups. I would like to thank everyone who supported our campaign, signed our petition, spoke at the hearing, and fought against this highly inappropriate development in the countryside.”
Mr Elsoffer added that campaigners would now push for enforcement of planning conditions attached to the original Tongham Services permission, installation of a suitable green buffer on the appeal site, and completion and maintenance of the ecology area to agreed standards.
McDonald’s has six weeks to lodge a challenge with the High Court if it considers the inspector made a legal error.
Farnham & Bordon MP Greg Stafford said: “I was proud to support residents and campaigners, alongside neighbouring MPs, in opposing this proposal, including writing again to the Planning Inspectorate earlier this year.
“Without that effort, this development could have been built next to a local nature reserve. Instead, an important green space has been protected. Thank you to everyone who spoke up, campaigned and stood together. A brilliant result for local people and our environment.”
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