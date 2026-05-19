The Liberal Democrats have reselected Khalil Yousuf as their prospective parliamentary candidate for Farnham & Bordon.
Mr Yousuf stood for the party at the 2024 General Election, winning 17,602 votes and finishing 1,349 votes behind Conservative candidate Greg Stafford.
The re-selection comes after the Liberal Democrats gained control of the new West Surrey unitary authority in recent local elections, winning 56 seats across the area, including seven within the Farnham & Bordon constituency.
Mr Yousuf said: “I’m honoured to have been reselected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Farnham, Haslemere, Bordon and its surrounding villages.
“At the last election, thousands of residents placed their trust in our positive campaign for stronger local services, better healthcare, and a fairer future for our communities.
Mr Yousuf is a solicitor and business owner with a legal practice in Farnham. He also serves as chairman of Lawyers for Humanity, a charity providing free legal support across the UK.
He is vice chairman of the Farnham charity Beacon of Peace and a director of a medical foundation supporting hospitals in Africa.
His local campaigning has included calls for improved access to NHS dentists and GP services, support for families facing SEND provision issues and backing for foodbanks. He also campaigned against the closure of the Future Skills Centre in Bordon.
Julia Stubbs, chair of Waverley Liberal Democrats, said: “We need a strong Liberal Democrat voice in both parliament and locally.
“So, we welcome Khalil and look forward to him working with our excellent team of councillors, to build on our recent strong results in the West Surrey Unitary Authority elections.”
Paul Wigman, chair of East Hampshire Liberal Democrats, said the constituency remained a target seat for the party at the next General Election.
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