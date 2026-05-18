Haslemere Town Council has elected Cllr Jacquie Keen as its new mayor for the year ahead, with Cllr Peter Nicholson appointed deputy mayor.
Cllr Keen said: “I am very honoured and privileged to represent Haslemere, Hindhead, Beacon Hill and Grayswood for the coming year. Haslemere is a very special town and we are blessed with many wonderful volunteers who support organisations and events throughout the year.”
She added: “As mayor I will be here to listen and support wherever I can. My charity for the coming year is Haslewey Community Centre. The mayor is for everybody, regardless of who you vote for.”
She paid tribute to local volunteers, saying their contribution to the town is “immense”, and encouraged continued support.
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