Suggested items include vouchers, experience days, event tickets, family outings, hampers, homemade treats and handcrafted goods from individuals and local businesses.
Organisers say every contribution, no matter how small, will help support pupils and enhance outdoor learning opportunities across the school.
The raffle is intended to showcase strong community spirit while directly funding improvements to outdoor facilities for students.
Anyone wishing to donate, or businesses interested in getting involved, can contact [email protected].
All proceeds will go directly towards improving outdoor play spaces for pupils. Community support is greatly appreciated today.
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