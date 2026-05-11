A schoolgirl has smashed her fundraising target after completing a gruelling 30-mile coastal trek in aid of blood cancer research.
Eva Rondeau 13, who attends Farnham Heath End School, took on the Dorset coast challenge earlier this month to raise money for Blood Cancer UK after her father, Phil Rondeau, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia.
Eva originally hoped to raise £300 but has now collected almost £1,600 including Gift Aid, following support from the local community and donations inspired by earlier coverage of her challenge.
The walk took Eva and her mother, Vicky, 11 hours to complete in difficult conditions, with steep hills, rain and strong winds making the final stretch particularly demanding.
Vicky said: “It was 11 hours of absolutely knackering hiking, with several huge monstrous hills and all the different types of weather wrapped into one day.
“The last miles were an absolute slog and we were both really exhausted and cold as we got so wet with the downpours. We ended up improvising and making gloves from socks to keep us warm.
“But Eva kept her ‘can do’ and determined attitude going and we made it.”
Eva first announced the challenge in April, saying she wanted to raise awareness and support research after seeing the impact treatment advances had made for her father.
Mrs Rondeau said the family were “incredibly proud” of Eva’s determination and positivity throughout the trek.
She added: “We couldn’t be prouder of Eva for her determined attitude and for smashing her fundraising target.”
The family also thanked readers for their support following the original article, which they believe helped boost donations — including one anonymous £300 contribution after publication.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.