A play about a 17th-century lepidopterist is coming to The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon.
Phoenix Arts will present Butterfly, written by Claire Jackson and directed by Rob Allerston, on June 5 and 6 at 7.30pm.
Eleanor Glanville (1654-1709) is known for discovering the Glanville fritillary, the only British butterfly named after a naturalist.
Glanville’s estranged family successfully argued her entomological pursuits made her will invalid on grounds of insanity.
Butterfly imagines Glanville’s life in the present day, standing on the brink of a scientific breakthrough amid a brewing family crisis.
Written as a two-hander between Glanville (Sally McIlhone) and her therapist (Elizabeth Blake), it is presented in the round, enhancing claustrophobic tension. For tickets, priced £13, call 01420 472664 or visit www.phoenixarts.co.uk
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