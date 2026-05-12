British pop star Caity Baser has been announced as the latest headline act for the 2026 Haslemere Fringe Festival.
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter will perform on the Main Stage on Saturday, July 4, bringing her energetic live show to the annual event.
Caity shot to fame with her debut mixtape Still Learning, which reached number seven in the UK album charts, before earning a nomination for the BRIT Awards Rising Star prize. She has since completed a sell-out UK tour, performing to more than 40,000 fans, including at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, and has also supported Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park and appeared twice at Glastonbury Festival.
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