Churt got a healthy dose of wellbeing on May 16, as a new community fair had residents turning out to try therapies, meet practitioners and learn more about local support.
The event was organised by Health Network Hub (HnH), a growing local network of health and wellbeing practitioners working to connect the community with trusted support and holistic services.
Held at Churt Village Hall, the fair featured a wide range of trusted local health and wellbeing practitioners, including specialists in nutrition, chiropractic care, breathwork, massage, reflexology, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, Bowen therapy, Reiki, kinesiology, mental health and other holistic approaches. All shared a common aim of supporting community wellbeing through connection, collaboration and preventative care.
A key highlight of the morning was a series of ten free taster sessions, which proved extremely popular.
The event also placed a strong emphasis on mental health, with practitioners offering guidance on managing stress, improving relaxation and supporting emotional resilience. Younger visitors in particular benefited from conversations around exam pressure and anxiety management.
Alongside the stands and talks, the Coffee Can Van and Cookie Bar provided coffee and snacks.
HnH founder Sarah Bicknell said the event reflected the organisation’s core purpose: “Seeing the community come together across all ages and backgrounds was exactly why we created HnH. It was wonderful to see those meaningful connections forming.”
Practitioner Francis Farrell, a nutritional therapist, said: “Fairs like this offer an important opportunity for people to explore different approaches to wellbeing and find the right support to help manage modern life and stress.”
Jenny Hunter-Phillips, psychic therapeutic counsellor and clinical hypnotherapist, said: “The event had a wonderful collaborative spirit and it was great to be part of it.”
Following its success, organisers are already planning future HnH events and continued network growth.
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