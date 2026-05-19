Love Haslemere Hate Waste’s community-led fight against waste is celebrating its strongest year yet, with a growing network of volunteers helping residents save money, repair belongings and rescue thousands of meals from going to waste.
LHHW founder Victoria Page said the project had grown far beyond its original expectations, crediting the dedication of volunteers and strong local involvement.
“It’s been almost seven years since we launched in Haslemere and in that time the community has welcomed a thriving Repair Café, a useful Library of Things and an incredible Community Fridge,” she said.
“Love Haslemere Hate Waste’s volunteers do so much for our community, making sure that every initiative runs smoothly, and I am so proud of all we’ve achieved together. We’re an ambitious group, so expect more from us over the coming year.”
Over the past year, the group reached a major milestone after becoming a registered charity, following the formation of a board of trustees and approval from the Charity Commission.
Looking ahead, LHHW says it has ambitious plans to extend its model beyond Haslemere, using the town as a pilot for similar schemes elsewhere. It is also exploring a dedicated community hub that would bring all three initiatives together under one roof, alongside workshops in practical skills such as mending, cooking and basic home repairs, plus a welcoming social space.
At the heart of the organisation is the Repair Café, where around 30 volunteer repairers meet monthly at The Swan. Since launching five years ago, volunteers have now repaired 1,166 items in total, diverting an estimated 4.9 tonnes of waste from landfill and saving the local community about £66,800 in replacement costs.
Alongside the everyday fixes, volunteers have also tackled more unusual challenges, including an ice cream machine at Ben’s, which was repaired and helped keep summer supplies running.
The Library of Things continues to grow in popularity, now offering around 50 items for hire, supported by a grant from Haslemere Town Council which helped fund additions such as garden games and picnic equipment. Popular items include drills, hedge trimmers and paper shredders, with 108 hires recorded over the past year, saving residents an estimated £8,800. A new booking system is also in development to make borrowing even easier.
Meanwhile, the Community Fridge has seen rapid growth. Since January 2026 alone, it has diverted 23.5 tonnes of surplus food from landfill — equivalent to around 56,300 meals. Since opening in November 2024, it has recorded about 12,000 visits and is run by a volunteer team of around 60 people.
Food is collected from partners including Waitrose, Tesco, M&S, Co-op in Grayshott, GAIL’s in Godalming and Petersfield, Bakehouse, and Loaf in Godalming, alongside twice-weekly deliveries from FareShare.
This year also saw the launch of the Community Cookbook, featuring recipes submitted by residents showing how surplus food can be turned into creative and nutritious meals.
The group says its success shows how local action can deliver real environmental and social impact — while building stronger community ties at the same time.
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