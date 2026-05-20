A man wearing bright orange shorts was seen exposing himself at a beauty spot near Liphook.
The upsetting incident was witnessed by a woman in her 30s on a pass on Bramshott Common between 10.20am and 10.40am on Sunday, May 10.
The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins and aged 36 to 44, with a solid build and short brown hair. He was wearing glasses and a dark blue sweater.
Anyone who recognises the description, has information or witnessed the incident should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44260220204.
The incident is the second in six months to take place in the area as police also investigated an exposure off Chase Lane at nearby Bramshott Chase on December 4.
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