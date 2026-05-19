A long-serving councillor has accused the South Downs National Park (SDNPA) of ignoring three years of work by paving the way for 60 homes in West Liss.
The South Downs Local Plan has gone out for public comment with the updated document setting out sites for where housing should be built around the park.
Most of the allocated sites are around Petersfield, Lewes and Midhurst but there’s been anger in Liss that greenfield land behind Farnham Road and Station Road has been earmarked for 60 homes and a 60-bedroom care home.
Land behind Hawks Mead and the Old Stock Oak development was originally earmarked for 30 homes in the community-led Village Plan.
In contrast, just 25 homes have been suggested for the brownfield Copper Beeches site in Rake despite being the subject of a recent bid for 68.
“In terms of localism I think this is an outrage,” said Cllr Paddy Payne, suggesting that SDNPA has contradicted its values by preferring greenfield development over brownfield.
“We spent three years making a Village Plan and it’s been totally ignored on a whim.”
There’s still time to comment but the timespan has also been criticised with a drop-in event taking place from 4pm to 7pm this Thursday at Petersfield Festival Hall.
There’s been claims the event has been poorly advertised with many only learning about the drop-in event – one of two being held, with the other taking place a day before in Lewes – through a post on social media.
Allocation sites in Petersfield include land behind Causeway House (40 homes), south of The Causeway (30), Penns Place (35) and Land south of Paddock Way (65) while Land West of Liphook has been earmarked for 380 in the document.
For more details look for ‘New South Downs Local Plan” at www.southdowns.gov.uk
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