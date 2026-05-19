A grieving mother hopes a teenager who filmed himself destroying a roadside memorial to a pair of boys who died on a Meon Valley road “feels the shame” of his sickening actions.
Heartfelt letters and memorial bouquets dedicated to Mason Renhard and Damien Dean were left by the road near Droxford last July as the pair, aged 17 and 16, died when their car collided with a tree off Corhampton Lane.
But the touching tributes were destroyed in a moment of “sheer cruelty” by Ryan Edwards in a twisted revenge over an unrelated matter.
To make the act even more spiteful, the 18-year-old of Fox Close, Warsash, even sent a video to one of Mason’s friends of him trampling and kicking the flowers, and tearing up messages left by loved ones.
Edwards, who was 17 at the time of the offences, was sentenced on Monday at Basingstoke Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to criminal damage.
He was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and pay £350 compensation to each family for “stress and turmoil” caused by a “sickening and serious situation”.
Mason's family said: “Nothing in this world compares to the pain of losing a child.
“Those flowers were the only way we had left to honour our child, and then Ryan took it upon himself to destroy them.
"He didn’t just damage a few items. He destroyed hundreds of pounds worth of memorial flowers and tributes – symbols of love, heartbreak and memory.
“If he ever becomes a parent, and if he ever loves a child the way we love Mason, perhaps then he will realise the sheer cruelty of what he did.
“And maybe, when he looks at his record, he will finally feel the shame he should have felt the moment he touched those flowers.”
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