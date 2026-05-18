A campaign to help restore the Museum of Farnham’s historic Willmer House has reached a major milestone after supporters helped fund vital repairs to the Grade I listed building.
A special reception was held in the Garden Gallery at the Museum of Farnham on Friday (May 15), to celebrate the backing of local civic societies and private donor Lucinda Fleming for the fundraising campaign.
The event brought together representatives of Farnham Town Council, Farnham & District Museum Society, Farnham Public Art Trust, Farnham Society and Farnham Building Preservation Society to recognise their support for the Buy a Brick campaign.
Launched last year, the appeal aims to help fund essential repairs to the Grade I-listed building and safeguard the future of the Museum of Farnham for generations to come.
Guests who have donated at the top tier of the campaign were presented with their engraved commemorative bricks by Emma Simpson MBE of Simpson Brickwork Conservation, whose specialist work has played a key role in the restoration project.
Mayor of Waverley, Cllr Penny Rivers, attended the reception and gave a speech, thanking donors and local civic societies for their commitment to preserving one of the town’s most important heritage assets.
She said: “A brick alone is a lonely brick and not of much use, but lots of bricks together can a wall or a museum make; when we work alone we are not very effective, when we work cooperatively we can do so much more.”
The Buy a Brick campaign invited supporters to contribute towards the restoration by sponsoring a brick, with top-tier donors having their names engraved on one of just 24 bricks.
Their generosity will leave a lasting mark on the building while helping to fund vital conservation work. Other tiers offer donors their name on a special plaque inside the museum and a certificate as well as an invitation to the grand reopening launch celebration.
The funds raised are supporting repairs to the fabric of Willmer House, ensuring the museum can continue to welcome visitors, host exhibitions and celebrate Farnham’s rich local history.
Also present, Cllr Kika Mirylees, Waverley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for community services, leisure and EDI, who has been instrumental on the project, said: “Farnham Museum is a much-loved part of our local heritage, and the support shown through the Buy a Brick campaign has been truly heartening.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the civic societies and individual donors who have helped make this restoration possible. Events like this reception are an opportunity to say thank you and to recognise the community effort that goes into protecting and celebrating our shared history.”
Scaffolding went up at the site in 2025 as work continued to restore the historic building, which dates back to 1718.
Waverley Borough Council secured funding from The National Heritage Fund and other organisations towards the project, while also contributing financially itself.
Donations are still being sought, with residents encouraged to support the campaign by visiting Buy a Brick Campaign at Waverley Borough Council.
Commemorative bricks are also available for £50, while supporters can also contribute smaller amounts online or donate in person at the museum.
The museum remains open during the restoration work, with more information about opening hours and the project available on the Museum of Farnham website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.