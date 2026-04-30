But perhaps the town’s namesake – Alton, Illinois – is more famous internationally, largely for being the birthplace of one extraordinary man.
Robert Wadlow was born there in 1918 and remains the tallest person in recorded history, reaching 8ft 11in (2.72 metres).
Known as the “Alton Giant”, Wadlow’s height was caused by a condition affecting his pituitary gland, which meant he never stopped growing. By the age of five he was already taller than most adults, and by his late teens he towered over crowds wherever he went.
As a young man, he travelled across the United States, often appearing on promotional tours that drew widespread attention. Photographs from the time show him among astonished onlookers, his height so extreme it appears almost unreal.
Yet those who met him remembered not the spectacle, but his character. He was described as gentle, polite and determined to live as normal a life as possible, despite the constant attention.
His size brought practical challenges. He required specially made clothes, reinforced leg braces to support his weight and size 36 shoes, which remain museum pieces today.
Despite this, Wadlow remained closely connected to his hometown. Alton, Illinois took pride in him, and he in turn carried its name wherever he went.
Ultimately, his height impacted his health and his life was short. In 1940, at the age of 22, he died after an infection caused by a minor injury from a leg brace. An estimated 40,000 people attended his funeral.
Today, his legacy endures in Alton. A statue of Wadlow stands in the city centre, where visitors continually photograph themselves beside the towering figure.
So, while Alton, Hampshire is defined by its literary heritage and small-town charm, Alton, Illinois is remembered for a man who quite literally stood head and shoulders above the rest.
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