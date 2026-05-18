Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Daisy-Mai, who has been reported missing from Haslemere.
Daisy was last seen after failing to return home on May 17. Officers say they are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are working urgently to trace her whereabouts.
She is described as approximately five feet tall, with a slim build, and long dark brown to black hair worn in curls. At the time she went missing, she is believed to have been wearing a black fur bomber jacket and grey flared leggings.
Daisy has known links to a number of areas across Surrey, including Guildford, Witley, Godalming, Cranleigh and Leatherhead. Police have also received information suggesting she may have travelled via public transport towards Gillingham in Kent.
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Daisy-Mai, or who has information that could assist in locating her, to come forward as a matter of urgency.
A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Daisy’s welfare and would like to find her as quickly as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via direct message, quoting reference PR/45260057631.
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