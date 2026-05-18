Whitbread bosses are keeping tight-lipped about the future of a Petersfield restaurant set for closure.
Last orders will soon be taken at The Great Oak as its parent company have confirmed the closure of its last remaining Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants.
The Post has asked Whitbread to confirm when the restaurant next to the A272 Winchester Road services will close and what will happen to the building.
No reply has been received at the time of writing but many closed Beefeaters at other sites have remained in use as a hotel restaurant only open to Premier Inn guests.
Meanwhile, the adjacent McDonalds is set to reopen this Friday following a revamp, with mayor, Cllr Chris Paige, set do to the honours.
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