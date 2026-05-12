Revellers should wing it down to West Liss this Bank Holiday Weekend as The Spread Eagle Music Festival in aid of the Rosemary Foundation begins on Friday.
Organisers have confirmed the full line-up with the festival moving from its original location at The Hawkley Inn.
Bluestone Bills will open the Friday night slot at 5pm with Fleur Ash, The Intelligence Men and Blondie tribute act Parallel Lines getting the party started.
The Boost Button, Groove Surgeons, Jon & Simon and May Contain Nuts are confirmed for the 11.30am to 5pm slot on Saturday, May 23 while Super8, Dreamweaver and Destination Anywhere round up proceedings from 5pm.
Tickets are £6, for bookings and more details visit https://www.entertainment-events.co.uk/spreadeaglefestival
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