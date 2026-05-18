Fundraising efforts are being doubled up as a wheelie exciting challenge is returning to an East Hampshire pub.
The Royal Exchange and Melody Care are gearing up for the return of their 24 Hour Indoor Charity Bike in aid of the Rosemary Foundation.
Last year’s event raised a fantastic £4,000 for the Petersfield good cause with fundraisers saddling up for 30-minute spells in a Lindford Le Mans challenge.
An extra bike is being brought in to meet demand with this year’s challenge beginning on Friday, June 5, and an auction taking place at 6pm the following day.
Most slots have been booked up but some spaces may be available by calling 07469 859464 or by emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.