Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford has welcomed fresh progress on the Woolmead development after Homes England confirmed Farnham Estates as its preferred development partner for the site.
Mr Stafford described the move as “the beginning of the end” for years of delay and dereliction at the prominent East Street site.
The Woolmead has remained empty since the demolition of Woolmead House in 2018, after plans for a major mixed-use redevelopment stalled amid rising costs and viability concerns under previous developer Berkeley Homes.
Homes England acquired the site in 2024 through its Brownfield Infrastructure Land programme and recently announced Farnham Estates as its preferred partner to take the scheme forward, subject to planning permission.
Mr Stafford said Farnham had “waited far too long for progress on East Street”.
“As we approached nearly a decade of the Woolmead site sitting dormant and derelict, it became clear that action could no longer be delayed,” he said.
Mr Stafford said he had set “clear expectations” with Homes England in February that “meaningful progress towards a solution must be made at pace”.
“I am therefore pleased that the next stage for this important town centre site is now underway,” he said.
Mr Stafford said residents and businesses wanted any future development to improve the town and reflect community views.
“I know I share the view of many residents and businesses that this development must deliver a genuine improvement for Farnham: enhancing East Street, respecting the character of our town and reflecting what the community wants to see,” he said.
He also welcomed the fact that the developers and other figures involved in the scheme live or work locally.
“I welcome the fact that the developers, alongside other key figures involved in the project, live or work in Farnham and have expressed a commitment to securing a better outcome for the town, while recognising the commercial realities involved,” he said.
Mr Stafford said he had reiterated his expectation that all parties must engage openly with residents, councils and local stakeholders as plans progress.
“That must include a meaningful public consultation, direct engagement with key local groups, and clear evidence that local views are helping shape the design and overall approach to the development,” he said.
“I am pleased to have received commitments from both the developer and Homes England on these points.”
He added: “The strength of feeling in Farnham about the importance of this site succeeding is clear, and it is a view I strongly share.
“Most importantly, this marks the beginning of the end of years of delay and dereliction on a major town centre site. I welcome that progress and will continue working to ensure Farnham’s voice is heard and that those involved are held accountable in the months ahead.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.