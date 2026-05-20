Hogs Back Brewery revived centuries-old hop-growing traditions in Tongham last week as crowds gathered for its annual Hop Blessing ceremony.
Thunderstorms and torrential rain minutes before the event failed to deter around 130 guests from attending the ceremony at the brewery’s hop garden on Ascension Day, which this year fell on May 14.
The event, held in the heart of Surrey’s traditional hop-growing region, has become a well-established date in the Hogs Back calendar.
Revd Claire Holt, from St Paul’s Church in Tongham, officiated the ceremony after making the short journey from the parish church, whose spire overlooks the hop garden.
Opening remarks were delivered by the brewery’s managing director Miles Chesterman, while estate manager Matthew King spoke about the significance of the hop garden to the brewery’s operations as the country’s largest integrated brewer and hop grower.
The centuries-old tradition of blessing crops was once common in rural communities as a way of encouraging a plentiful autumn harvest. Hogs Back Brewery revived the custom in 2014 when it planted its hop garden and has held the ceremony annually ever since.
As the rain clouds cleared, guests later took part in a mini “Beating the Bounds” around the hop garden — another revival of an ancient custom where parish boundaries were traditionally walked to reinforce local knowledge and prevent disputes over land ownership.
Among those attending were local residents, brewery staff and members of the brewery’s official beer club, Tongham Tea Club. Mr King was joined by members of the Hogs Back Hoppers, an 80-strong volunteer team who help care for the hops throughout the year.
Mr Chesterman said: “Hogs Back Brewery has been rooted in the community here in Tongham since 1992. Traditional ceremonies like the hop blessing and Beating the Bounds really resonate with the locals and we’re delighted that Claire continues to play such a central role in upholding them and bringing the community together”.
Ms Holt added: “For the local vicar to bless the hops around the Tongham and Farnham area would have been commonplace in this once rural community. Conducting the annual hop blessing since the garden was first built has been a real pleasure and to see the ceremony still thriving is testament to Tongham’s strong community spirit”.
Proceeds from the £5 donation, which included a pint of the brewery’s flagship ale Tongham TEA, will go to the brewery’s chosen 2026 charity, Diabetes UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.