Twenty years after losing his brother James to suicide, Harry Wentworth-Stanley is setting out on a gruelling 400-mile endurance challenge across England in his memory.
The 37-year-old, who grew up in Milland, will cycle, paddle board and run between the four centres operated by James' Place — the charity founded by his parents after James died in 2006 aged 21.
Starting in Newcastle today (May 23), where James was studying when he died, Harry will cycle 174 miles to Liverpool, paddle board 107 miles to Birmingham and then run 135 miles to London.
He hopes to complete the challenge in eight days and raise more than £100,000 towards opening a fifth James’ Place centre in 2027.
James took his own life 10 days after a minor operation. Despite seeking help for anxiety and suicidal thoughts, he did not receive the urgent support he needed.
Following his death, his parents, Clare Milford Haven and Nick Wentworth-Stanley, founded James’ Place to provide free therapy to men in suicidal crisis in welcoming, non-clinical settings.
Harry, a director at a real estate investment management , said: “Back in 2016, to mark 10 years since losing James to suicide, I rowed across the Atlantic with three incredible friends.
“Row For James helped fund the first James’ Place centre in Liverpool and I’m so proud that our charity James’ Place has now helped over 5,100 men out of suicidal crisis.
“This year marks 20 years since James died and so I decided to set myself another challenge in his name – to raise £100,000 to help us open a fifth centre next year.
“I’m excited to travel between each of the centres, retracing the huge steps we’ve made in James’ memory. I hope I can do him proud.”
Harry previously rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in 2016, raising more than £650,000 to help fund the first James’ Place centre in Liverpool.
Since opening in 2018, the charity has expanded to Birmingham, London and Newcastle. The newest centre, in Birmingham, was officially opened earlier this month by William, Prince of Wales.
Money raised through the “Journey for James” challenge will help fund therapy for men across the North East, North West, West Midlands and London, as well as support plans for another centre.
The charity offers a warm, welcoming and non-clinical space, where professional therapists get quickly to the heart of a man’s suicidal crisis and help him to solve it.
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