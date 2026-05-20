Frensham Fayre is set to return on Saturday, June 20, 2026, bringing a vibrant World Cup-inspired celebration to Hollowdene Recreation Ground.
At a time when several village fayres across the area have struggled to continue because of a lack of volunteers, organisers say they are proud that Frensham Fayre continues to thrive and unite the local community while raising vital funds for local good causes.
This year’s theme, chosen by pupils at St Mary’s School, Frensham, is “Global Colours, Local Fun and a World Cup Celebration at Frensham Fayre 2026”.
Visitors are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the tournament with colourful flags, music, dance and creative fancy dress celebrating nations from around the world.
The festivities will begin with the traditional opening parade at 12.45pm outside Frensham British Legion, with local children leading a colourful procession to the recreation ground, where the fayre will officially open at 1pm and will run until 5pm.
Organisers will also be looking forward to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will perform a special fly-past during the event, subject to weather conditions and operational approval.
Frensham Fayre chairman Antony White said: “Bringing our community together to raise money for local good causes is at the very heart of Frensham Fayre and why we work so hard to make it happen every year. The fayre is about celebrating village life, supporting one another and creating something special for everyone to enjoy.”
He added that thanks to support from last year’s event, the fayre was able to donate more than £10,000 to local organisations.
Fayre committee member Christina Futcher said: “Frensham Fayre simply would not happen without the support of everyone involved those who come along on the day, our fantastic local stall holders, the local children who put such effort into the opening parade and art competition, and the volunteers who generously give their time.”
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