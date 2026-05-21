The new chairman of Hampshire County Council has pledged to continue supporting young people, tackling loneliness and backing small businesses.
Pal Hayre was appointed at the annual general meeting (AGM) on May 21, alongside the vice chairman, Louise Parker-Jones.
The Fareham Crofton councillor takes over from Mark Cooper, who is retiring from public service.
Raised in Southampton in a Sikh family that settled in the city in the early 1960s, she later became involved in the family business — a chain of fashion shops — after completing her education.
She spent time living in London before returning to Hampshire to raise her three children.
She said: “In 1996, we decided it wasn’t quite the place to raise three lively boys, so we moved back and chose the beautiful village of Stubbington to build our lives and start a business.”
There, she and her husband opened a “little” convenience store that, she said, soon became “much more than just a shop”.
“It became a real community hub. People came not just for bread and milk but for a chat, to share ideas, and we would also try to solve the world’s problems.”
It was during this time that her interest in public service began.
“I love being part of the community and still do.”
After running the shop for 18 years, she took a short break before joining Sainsbury’s, where she worked for 10 years and, she said, strengthened her connections with the community.
Elected as a county councillor in 2017, she went on to become a borough councillor for Stubbington in 2021. During the 2024/25 municipal year, she served as mayor of Fareham, describing it as “a truly memorable year”.
Setting out her priorities as chairman, she highlighted support for young people.
“I want to encourage aspiration, build confidence and ensure every young person is equipped with the skills they need to succeed. Every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to thrive.”
Tackling loneliness and strengthening communities is another focus.
“In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, it is vital that we continue to foster strong, supportive and inclusive communities.”
She also said she intends to be a strong voice for small businesses, describing them as the “backbone” of the local economy.
“Having run a small business myself, I understand the challenges they face and the immense value they bring to our communities.
“At the heart of everything I do is a simple belief: that public service is about people — listening to them, supporting them, and doing everything we can to make a positive difference.”
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